MOSER, Sandra L.



Age 75 passed away Wednesday May 25, 2022. She was born September 12, 1946, in Hamilton to the late Palmer and Geneva (nee Fishwick) Manning. Sandy earned a



Bachelor's degree from Otterbein College and her



Master's from Xavier University. Sandy was a dedicated schoolteacher for 40 years,



primarily in Mt. Healthy City School District. She was a devoted Christian and very active in her church, John Wesley UMC and was a former member of Heritage UMC. Sandy lived in Finneytown for over 20 years and raised her family there. Throughout her life Sandy gave herself in service to her



family, community and church. Sandy is survived by her sons Craig (JJ) Moser, Erik (Tara) Moser; grandchildren Chase,



Sydney, Tessa, Emma; a sister Marti (Jerry) Brandenburg; and was also survived by many other family and friends. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Ed Manning. Visitation at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 1927 W. Kemper Rd., Forest Park 45240 Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am with Reverend R.J. Davis officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at



