MOSIER, Michelle Rae 57, of Springboro, OH, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born August 9, 1962, in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the second child of the late Laurens Sheridan and Raeanna Viola (Burgdorf) Mosier. Michelle was a 1980 graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School; shortly thereafter Michelle proudly served in the United States Army; She received her Bachelor's in Accounting from Wright State University; and took her CPA boards in 1998. After years of working for/with others, Michelle opened her own firm in 2014: Mosier & Associates CPAs INC. She is the mother of one child, her pride and joy, Joshua. Throughout her life she enjoyed running, playing guitar and traveling. Michelle enjoyed the outdoors and all the beauty of nature. This is where her spirit was filled and felt close to her creator. Michelle is survived by her only son, Joshua Alexander Mosier of Indianapolis, Indiana; her brother, Christopher Dion Mosier and wife, Beth of Laddonia, Missouri; sister, Rachele Dawn (Mosier) Maffett and husband, Stephen of Fort Collins, Colorado; niece, Audrina Christen (Maffett) Miller of Hyrum, Utah; niece, Erika Megan Maffett of Hyrum, Utah; and nephew, Vincent Scott Maffett of Wellington, Colorado; and 2 great-nephews; Tristan Aiden Miller & Bryson Cade Miller of Hyrum, Utah. A Memorial will be held from 4-5 pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery on South Wolf Creek Pike, Trotwood, Ohio. Please dress casual and bring a blanket/chair to sit on as we celebrate Michelle's life. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com

