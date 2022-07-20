MOSSBARGER,



Shelba Jean



84, of Springfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was born on January 15, 1938, in Summerford, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Fern (Smith) Long.



Shelba was a devoted wife to Marion for 66 years and was a loving mother to Denise and Rhonda. She was loved dearly by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be sorely missed. Shelba enjoyed eating out and shopping. She was known by many as a "clean freak" because of her knack for sanitizing and keeping an immaculate home. Her relationship with Jesus was very important to her and she faithfully attended church when she could.



Shelba is survived by her husband, Marion Mossbarger; daughters, Denise Bussey and Rhonda (Candy) Prater; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Long and David Long; sister, Linda Hustead, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 12:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow in Somerford Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made at



