MOTTER, Marilyn

Obituaries

MOTTER, Marilyn C. Passed away on July 19, 2020. Family will greet friends from 10:00-11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Church of the Incarnation, Centerville, OH. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. For complete remembrances and for a link to the live streamed services please visit Marilyn's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com. Due to COVID-19 the family request guest to wear masks please.

