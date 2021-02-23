MOUNTS, Michael J.



Age 57 of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 14, 2021. He was born in Cincinnati, OH, on November 9, 1963, to Yana (Hieng) Tobey and the late, Jay Mounts. Mike is survived by his mother, Yana Tobey; children, Ellory and Jack Mounts; mother of his children, Barbara Buckland Mounts; Gemal Develioglu; Diane Tobey; and Alex (Derek) Tobey Miller.



Mike's charismatic personality allowed him to form long-lasting and loving familial relationships with much of the Buckland family as well as long-time friends from grade school, high school and college. He worked as a sales manager with great success in the auto industry, making lifelong



connections and earning respect amongst his peers. Mike was an avid golfer and loved the Cincinnati Bengals. As well as



Mike's father, Mike was preceded in death by his step-father and mentor Terry Tobey, Aunt Movita Howard, and brother Nicholas Tobey.



Friends and family may visit from 6-8 pm on Friday, February 26th, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday,



February 27, at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Mass is available to view livestream at http://stcharles-kettering.org/about-us/mass-schedule/. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to https://www.feedingtexas.org/get-help/ which is the central Food Bank for the State of Texas, as millions of families are struggling to keep their families warm and nourished during this unprecedented time.

