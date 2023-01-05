MOWBRAY, Tom



Tom Mowbray, who was brought into this world December 18th, 1953, passed at his home in Dayton on January 1st. His family and friends will remember Tom as a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather who lived his life with a gentle and humble demeanor. Tom grew up in Greenfield, Ohio, and graduated from Ohio Northern with a Pharmacy degree and moved to Dayton to begin a successful career as a pharmacist. As the owner of Centerville Pharmacy, Tom grew his business with his wife Caren and established a great reputation in the community with his business acumen and generosity. Tom was a passionate sports fan with his love for the Reds, Bengals, Buckeyes, and of course the Alter Knights. He greatly enjoyed his years of attending his children's sporting events. Tom especially looked forward to his overseas travels with Caren to visit his baby girl Riley, who lives in Paris. His numerous international adventures with family and friends and the visits to his Marco Island home is what Tom lived for most, and are memories all of us can cherish forever. Tom's dry sense of wit and his "Cheshire Cat" grin, made all of us around him just laugh and smile. Sitting on a sun drenched tranquil beach with his toes in the sand and a drink in hand with family and friends was Tom's paradise. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth (Tudor) and Richard Mowbray. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Caren, his son Kyle and his wife Ashley, daughter Amy and husband Dave Davison, son Tyler, son Todd and his wife Linley, and his daughter Riley. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ashley and Tori Gullett, Jackson Martin, Jayden and Avery Mowbray. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 9th, from 4-8 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home. A mass will be held on Tuesday, January 10th, at 11:00 am at Incarnation Catholic Church. A Christian burial at Calvary cemetery will be followed by a gathering for family and friends at NCR Country Club to share stories and memories as we celebrate Tom's life. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family asks that you donate to the Dayton Chapter of the American Heart Association or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Southwest Ohio.

