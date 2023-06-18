Mowell, Kathryn M.



Mowell, Kathryn Marie, 83 of Springfield passed away June 9, 2023, in her residence. She was born in Union County, Ohio on December 8, 1939, the daughter of Dennis and Martha Logan, Sr. She retired as an appointment setter with Olan Mills, following retirement she became a bus driver in Florida. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; son Randy Williams; brother Dennis Logan, Jr.; and her former husband James Mowell. Survivors include her daughters Vickie Buckley and Sandra Parson; brother Jim Logan; sisters Phyllis Marriott, twins Janice Lloyd and Janet Johnson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Kathy will be Monday, June 19, 2023, at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Brother Harold VanHoose officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com