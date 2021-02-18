MOYER, AGNES

MOYER (nee Noll),



Agnes C. "Aggie" (nee: Noll) Moyer, age 87, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 28, 1933, in Hopkinsville, Ohio, to Peter and Vieda (Ertel) Noll. Aggie married Robert L. Moyer on February 11, 1956, in Foster, OH, at St. Malachi Catholic Church.



Aggie is survived by her son, Greg (Tracey) Moyer; two grandchildren, Leslie and Garrett Moyer; a sister, Clara (Andrew) Zag; two sister-in-laws, Jackie Noll and Bernice Noll; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Wolfe; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; a sister, Marguerite and her husband, Thomas North; two brothers, Peter Noll and James Noll; and special friends, Violet Harlow and Robert and Violet Ardrey.



Aggie had a long and rewarding career supporting WPAFB Materiel Command Unit and received numerous awards for her outstanding service and commitment. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church and devoted countless hours throughout the years to make positive changes in her community. Aggie enjoyed camping and the outdoors, spending time as member of the United Methodist Heritage Camping Club and the Ohio Wander Freunde Walking Club. She was an active member of the Dayton Corvair Club and proudly served as their treasurer for 30 years. Aggie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice (Hospice of Dayton) or Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Restoration Fund.



A visitation will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 11:00 am and Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, 2300 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, OH. Burial will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH.



