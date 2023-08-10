Moyer, Virginia "Ginny"



Virginia "Ginny" Marie Moyer, age 85, passed away on August 6, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 23, 1938 to the late Roy and Catherine Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ethan W. Moyer; and numerous aunts and uncles.



Ginny is survived by her son Scott (Starr) Moyer; grandson Ethan J. Moyer; brother Roy M. (Mary Sue) Davis Jr.; sister-in-laws Carolyn Moyer and Vonnie Howe; cousins Beverly Scarpelli and Debbie Brown; best friend Phyl McEvers, lifelong friend Mary Jane Collier; former neighbors Bob and Paula Lachet, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Ginny always enjoyed working on her reunion committee for Roosevelt High School; Class of 1956. She also enjoyed playing cards, working her puzzle books, and all the happy endings watching The Hallmark Channel.



Anyone who knew her talked about how nice she was and so easy to talk to. Her laugh was unique and remembered by all who came in contact with her. She was an "adopted" mom to many of her son's friends who loved and respected her so much. She will be missed dearly by all who were in her life.



Funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation will be held the night prior from 4 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Ginny will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



