Moyler, Sylvia

Moyler (Hand), Sylvia



Sylvia H. Moyler of Dayton, Ohio transitioned this life on October 9, 2024, in Newport News, Virginia. Sylvia was born in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School and Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. She retired from Dayton Public Schools as a Mathematics teacher. She relocated to Newport News, Virginia with her husband Carl Moyler in 2023.



Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents Murray and Estella (Taylor) Hand, brother Robert King, sisters Anna Louise Lewis, Gloria Elmore, Phyllis Hand and son John E. Moyler. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Carl E. Moyler, son David Moyler and daughter-in-law Terri Scott of Silver Spring, Maryland and daughter-in-law Yolanda Ewing Moyler of Columbus, Ohio. Grandchildren John Ross, Joshua, Olivia and Kaitlyn Moyler of Columbus, Ohio and Nadia Boyd of Louisville, Kentucky; along with a loving host of family, friends, and Sorors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Sylvia's honor on Thursday, October 17th, 2024, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 521 North Avenue, Newport News, VA 23601. Visitation at 10AM Service at 11AM.



