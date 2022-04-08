MUELLER, Carl Rudy



Passed away at the age of 99 at his home Monday evening, April 4, 2022, with his family and caregivers by his side. Carl attended Franklin Schools while working the family farm on Robinson Vail Road in Franklin before entering the service. He served our country during WWII from 1943 to 1946. His



initial training was on the Gulf of Mexico. He served in the



Army with the Amphibious 4th Brigade, island to island from New Guinea to Japan. He was awarded an Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with an additional Bronze Star, Good Conduct Ribbon, Meritorius Unit Award and



Victory Medal. He was a lifetime member of the American



Legion Post 149, Franklin and VFW Post 3809, Middletown.



After returning from the service he married Virginia "Ginny" McGuire in 1950, and they resided in Franklin until moving to Middletown in 1998. He worked at NCR in Dayton for 27 years and then at NCR Microelectronics in Miamisburg for 9 years, retiring in 1983. He then worked part-time at Marsh Supermarket in Franklin for another 10 years. Carl was an avid bowler and golfer for over 30 years. He worked several PGA tournaments at Kings Island Golf Center. He and Ginny took many golf trips to the Carolinas. They were partners in many card tournaments, participated in Cotillion, and had a very



active social life with many friends and neighbors. Carl took tremendous pride in his landscaping and loved taking care of the family home where he was a great husband, father and provider. He always had a passion for his cars, especially his 1968 Mustang Convertible.



Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife Virginia (Ginny) McGuire Mueller, his mother Ada, and brother Paul Greene. He is survived by his devoted daughter Pamela Chamberlain (Stephen Snider), granddaughter Emily Chamberlain (Steven Black) Butts, granddaughter Elizabeth Chamberlain (Trevor) Baxter, grandchildren Paul, Bo, Sammy Butts, twins Isla and Liam Baxter, brother Arthur Greene Jr., and sisters-in-law



Shirley Horn and Bernice Perry.



The Family sincerely thanks the following personal caregivers for the loving care they have given Carl during the past year; Shannon, Jannette, Brooke, Diana, Shirley, Kat, and Anita. We acknowledge Kathy Wright who had a special relationship with Carl and cared for him passionately. We also thank the wonderful nurses and staff of Hospice Care of Middletown, Tammy, Heather and especially Julia Nenni for their intensive and loving care of Carl through his entire journey.



Family will receive friends for Carl on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:30 to 12:00, with service at 12 o'clock at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home at 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044 (513-423-9443). Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Care of Middletown at 4418 Lewis St. B,



Middletown OH 45044.

