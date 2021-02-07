MUELLER, Zoe A.



Died peacefully in her sleep on January 30, 2021, at the age of 98, in her home that she loved so much. Born March 26, 1922, on Long Island, New York, she was one of two daughters born to Henry and Zoe Sibbert. She lived in Bellmore, Long



Island, New York, graduated with honors from high school in Brooklyn, New York, and eventually moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, and then to Ohio in 2009. A great love of music was inherited from both parents and she was always playing her favorite songs on the piano for all to enjoy. Artistically, Zoe loved oil painting and many of her works are displayed proudly at home. She even authored a book with her son, Ray. Zoe enjoyed the friendship of many friends at the Beavercreek Senior Center. Above all, she was an eternal optimist.



Zoe was a devoted wife and mother. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Charles Mueller, a Navy veteran, and her youngest son, Richard Mueller. She is survived by her oldest son, Raymond Mueller and his wife, Carolyn Mueller, of Beavercreek, Ohio; granddaughters, Kristin Penrod (husband Robert) and Laurie Kuster (husband Trent); grandson, Richard (wife Shannon); and seven great-grandchildren, Connor,



Madison, Austin, Collin, Ethan, Cristoph, and Ava, plus other extended family members.



A private family service was held on January 31, 2021.

