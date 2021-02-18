MULFORD, Edith Ann



Edith Ann Mulford, age 83 of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Glenn Park of Defiance.



Edith is survived by her daughters, Marjorie (Mark) Williams of Greenwood, SC, and Deborah (Jon) Kline of Melbourne, FL, and her sons, Michael (Penny) Mulford of Maumee, OH, and Philip (Paige) Mulford of Johns Creek, GA. She also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren: Nicole, Erin, Andrew, Eric, David, Adam, Lydia, Amber, Hannah, Leah, Sydney, Alison, and Colin, and twelve great-grandchildren.



Funeral services for Edith will be private at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.



Memorials are suggested to The Arthritis National Research Foundation, or National Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

