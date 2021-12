MULFORD, Jr., Hewett Probasco



Age 84, of Columbus, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. Family will receive friends at a reception from 12-2 P.M., Thursday, December 9, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 2 P.M. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 A.M., Friday, December 10, 2021, at Lebanon Cemetery, 119 Hunter Ave., Lebanon, Ohio. To view complete obituary notice, please visit



www.schoedinger.com