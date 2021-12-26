MULLEN, Elnora B. "Elly"



Age 86, of Centerville passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, and was a 1953 graduate of Shorewood High School in Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd P. and Marian (Elinor Green) and former husband Jon D. Watkins, father of her 4



children. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Timothy R. Mullen who she married Oct. 14, 1978. Also a sister Ellen Kellen of Cedarburg, WI. She is



also survived by her children; Amy Frederick of Xenia, Laurie (Scott) Green of Franklin, Jon W. Watkins (Beverly) of Troy,



Lisa Woolf of Miamisburg and Matthew H. Mullen (Danielle) of Fishers, IN. grandchildren; Leslie Stevens, Kimberly Foster, Michael Whittaker (Beth), Matthew Whittaker, Angela



Whittaker, Derek Watkins (Jenny Lauber), Nathan Watkins, Lauren Hulla (Tim), Hannah Mullen and Jackson Mullen. 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, brother-in-law Richard Mullen, of Centerville and sister-in-law Kathleen (Gary) Turnington of Springboro. Elly retired from Monarch Marking Systems after 24 years as benefits administrator in the Human Resources Department in 1996. She then went on to work part time at Cox Arboretum as a receptionist for 18 years at the Visitor Center; a job she truly loved. Elly was an avid "Green Bay Packer Fan", and a member of the "Dayton Flyer Faithful" as a season ticket holder the past 40 years.



Funeral Service 2 pm Monday, December 27th at the Tobias Funeral Home - 5471 Far Hills Ave. 45429. Rev. Deb Holder



officiating. Visitation 12 noon till the time of service on



Monday at the funeral home. Interment David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cox Arboretum or St. Leonards Benevolent Fund.



Condolences www.tobiasfuneralhome



Family asks that everyone attending wear a mask.

