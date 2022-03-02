Hamburger icon
MULLEN, Robert

94, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, in Dayton, OH. He was born on April 11, 1928, in Indianapolis, IN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Salem Heights Convent Chapel, 4960 Salem Ave. Trotwood, OH 45416. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until time of Mass. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

