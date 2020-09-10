MULLENDORE, Alberta "Jean" Alberta "Jean" Mullendore, age 94, of Germantown, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Franklin, OH, on February 26, 1926, to the late Addie (Lamb) and Charles "Charlie" Guthrie. She retired from the Wright ~ Wright Paper Company in Middletown after 25 years of service. For many years she attended Elk Creek Baptist Church in Middletown; and was a member of Carpenter's House Baptist Church in Germantown. Jean was a former member of Gratis Chapter ~ Order of Eastern Star, Germantown Senior Citizens, and the Breakfast Club. She is known for and loved working in her flower gardens. In addition to her parents, was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harold E. Mullendore; her siblings, Helen Powell, Nora Ballinger, Clara Allen, Addie Mae Thacker, Yvonne Argo, Charles "Junior" Guthrie, Leona Wilcher and Virginia Emmett. Jean is survived by 2 daughters, Nancy (Don) Bussard, Robyn (Jon) Michael; 3 grandchildren, Bryon Bussard, Patricia (Brandon) Kidwell, Amanda (Jim Lawson) Emrick; 11 great-grandchildren, Brooklynne (Jamie Bisceglia), Brydon (Katelyn), Zachary, Kyle, Evan, Haley, Daniel, Ryan, Blake, Luke and Lexie; 3 great-grandsons, Brooks, Jordan and Carter; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 3 - 5p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, with Rev. Tom Myers officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

