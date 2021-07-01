dayton-daily-news logo
MULLENNIX, Eddie "Ed"

Age 83 of Brookville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 28, 2021. Ed was born May 5th, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Roger and

Helen Mullennix. Ed graduated from Brookville High School in 1956. Ed was a Master Plasterer in the Dayton Area for numerous years, operating and owning his own business since 1985, known as Mullennix

Plastering and Stucco. Survived by his loving wife of 33 years Barbara; daughter Nikki (Ryan) Hayes of Hilliard, OH; sons, Todd (Sue) Mullennix of Brookville, Brad (Theresa) Mullennix of CA, Chad (Chris) Mullennix of Brookville, Tony Perry of Columbiana, OH; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister Shirley

(Charlie) Farris; 2 brothers Don (Joanne) Mullennix and Terry (Dixie) Mullennix; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, July 2nd from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


