MULLINS, David Ray



Age 72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away suddenly after a quick illness on November 23, 2022.



He is survived by his children Dave (Melissa) Mullins and Lila Mullins; grandchildren: Mason, Kaylee, and Zoe; and sister: Debby (Ron) Tobias.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Newcomer North Dayton Chapel is assisting the family.