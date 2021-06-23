MULLINS, Hugh Douglas



Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away at Huntington Court on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Doug was born in Livingston, Kentucky, on January 6, 1943, to Wilmer and Ivas (nee Gabbard) Mullins. Doug was a New Miami High School graduate class of 1961. He went on to serve in the United States



Army, being deployed to



Vietnam. Doug retired from People Working Cooperatively in Cincinnati, Ohio, after many years of service. Doug enjoyed remodeling older homes and refinishing furniture. He owned and operated a shop in Clifton where he refinished furniture. Doug is survived by his brothers, Charles (the late Genieva) Mullins and Phillip (Candy Feix) Mullins; his brother-in-law, Melvin Wallace; his sister-in-law, Jackie Mullins; a host of



nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his family at Huntington Court. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Anna Birt French, Carolyn Wallace,



Edward Mullins and James (Pat) Mullins. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Huntington Court and to Hospice of Cincinnati.



Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

