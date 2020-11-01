MULLINS, Jeanette

MULLINS (Spires),



Jeanette



Age 99, of Centerville, Ohio, went home to our Lord on



October 18, 2020. Jeanette,



lovingly called Granny, was born in her family farmhouse on April 8, 1921, in Lincoln County, Kentucky. After high school she married Melvin



Mullins. They would move to Dayton, Ohio, where they would raise their family.



Jeanette later joined the workforce, at JC Penny's and then



Rike's, where she retired after 28 years. She was an active member of Fairhaven Church, volunteering for various ministries. Jeanette enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. She also enjoyed playing board games, cards, and



traveling to visit family. She was happiest with her family gathered around. She is survived by a daughter, DeAnn Leatherman; son, Jerry (Cheryl) Mullins; daughter-in-law, Marsha Mullins; son-in-law, Dan (Kathy) Raisch. She is also



survived by 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of whom Granny loved dearly. Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband, H. Melvin



Mullins; parents, Burton and Sallie Spires; brothers, Burt



(Rosemary) Spires, Ed (Margaret) Spires; sisters, Lenora Warfield, Vivian Spires, Faustine (Bob) Risely and Ophelia (Lewis) Van Hook; sons, Terry and Larry Mullins; daughter, Joyce Raisch; son-in-law, Howard Leatherman; grandson, Brian Scott Mullins; and great-grandchildren Juliet Knight and



William Clark Raisch. The family is waiting until safer times to join together for a memorial life celebration. You are



welcome to make any donations in honor of Jeanette Mullins to Fairhaven Church, Missionary Fund, 637 E. Whipp Road, Centerville, OH 45459. Condolences may be sent to:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com