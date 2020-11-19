MULLINS, Margaret A. "Peggy"



86, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in Clark Memorial Home. She was born in Springfield on October 17, 1934, the daughter of James H. and Margaret M. (O'Brien) Phillips. She retired from Navistar in 1993 after working there as a nurse for 25 years. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Society and she facilitated one of the first Narcotics Anonymous Programs in the Miami Valley. Survivors include her three children, Douglas (Paula) Burgstaller, Laurie Burgstaller and Phillip (Kathy) Burgstaller; two grandchildren, Erin (Cody) McMillen and Jacob Burgstaller; two great-grandchildren, Jayden Burgstaller and Ryan McMillen; step-granddaughter, Sandy Shreve; three siblings, Nancy Hirst, Jimmy (Mary Ellen) Phillips and Linda Roberts and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; infant son, Randall; sister, Patricia Greene; brother, Terry Phillips and grandson, Jason. A private mass will be held at St. Bernard Church with burial in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

