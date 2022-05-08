MULLINS, Nancy



Nancy Mullins passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on November 17, 2021, of a heart attack at 75 years of age.



She was raised outside Chicago, Illinois. Music was a large part of her life. Nancy started taking violin lessons at a young age. She earned a Bachelor Degree in Music Education in 1968 from Western Kentucky University and a Master of Music Degree in 1976 from Wright State University where she was principal violist as well as concert master. She taught orchestra, chorus, general music and band in the Vandalia-Butler city schools for thirty years, after which she taught private lessons. She joined the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in 1977 as a member of the First Violin section and performed with the Philharmonic for 38 years. She was also a member of Kenley Players and the Dayton Opera Orchestra. Besides music, Nancy loved gardening, cooking, traveling and her precious dogs.



She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Carpenter (Jim) and Barbara Nolan (Henry), nieces Amy Wheeler (George) and Anne Carpenter (Doug), nephew Andrew Carpenter, great nieces Rachel and Charlie, and her companion Cecil Teague. She will be missed by family, friends and her colleagues at the Philharmonic.



A Celebration of Life for Nancy will be held on Saturday, May 28th at 10:00 am at David's United Church of Christ in Kettering, Ohio.

