MULLINS, Patricia Francis

Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born on March 3, 1947, in Covington, KY, the daughter of the late Louis and Mary

Francis (Eversole) Howard. Patricia is survived by her children, Rodney Pitzer, Kimberly Franklin, Dana Brumett, and Troy

Elkins; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Louis (Pat) Howard, Glenn Howard, Tony (Cathy)

Howard, and Sherri (Jay) Cansler. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, William Pitzer. A Gathering will be held at 4 pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Cornerstone Church, 7600 Princeton Glendale Road, Liberty Township, OH 45011 with a Memorial Service to follow at 4:30 pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

