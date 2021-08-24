MULLINS, Patricia Francis



Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born on March 3, 1947, in Covington, KY, the daughter of the late Louis and Mary



Francis (Eversole) Howard. Patricia is survived by her children, Rodney Pitzer, Kimberly Franklin, Dana Brumett, and Troy



Elkins; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Louis (Pat) Howard, Glenn Howard, Tony (Cathy)



Howard, and Sherri (Jay) Cansler. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, William Pitzer. A Gathering will be held at 4 pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Cornerstone Church, 7600 Princeton Glendale Road, Liberty Township, OH 45011 with a Memorial Service to follow at 4:30 pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

