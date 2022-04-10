MULLINS, Sandra Lee "Sandy"



Age 76, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for two days. She was born June 24, 1945, in Middletown and lived in this area all her life. She was the owner /operator of Ed's Grooming for over 35 years retiring in 2003. Sandy loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing in the Dart Leagues at her late brother Buster Egleston's bar, "Busters", and playing tennis. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles A. and Gerema Egleston and Helen and Elmo Whitt; her twin



sister, Linda Lou Egleston, three other sisters, Becky Fordyce, Karen Egleston and Diane Patterson; and two brothers,



Charlie "Buster" Egleston and Bill Egleston. She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Michael and Jennifer (Mike) Bonniville; three grandchildren, Meagan Michael, Shae (Abby) Michael and Michael Bonniville; two great grandchildren, Ryan Michael and Mia Michael; two sisters, Linda (Gary) Hopkins and Charlotte Markland; one brother, Tim (Tracey) Egleston; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Arrangements by



Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.









