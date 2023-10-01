Mullins, Seldon

Mullins Jr., Seldon



Seldon "Peanut" Mullins, 71, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on September 29, 2023. He was born on October 2, 1951, in Middletown, Ohio, to Seldon and Katherine Bowling.



Seldon's love for sports, particularly basketball, was a defining part of his life, which he pursued passionately throughout high school. After his high school years, he embarked on a fulfilling career as a skilled maintenance worker. He contributed his skills and dedication to Miami Packaging and later at Atlas Roofing, where he worked tirelessly until his well-deserved retirement.



Seldon is survived by his son, Sean, his wife, Jen, and their two children, Dalton and Abbey. He is also survived by his sister, Jenny Fugate, her son, Josh, and his brother, Timmy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Seldon and Katherine; his brothers, David and Bobby; and his nephew, John.



Friends and family are invited to pay their respects and bid farewell to Seldon at the funeral arrangements, which will take place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown. The visitation hours will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by the Graveside service at Woodside Cemetery.



