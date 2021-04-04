X

MULRONEY, Virginia

MULRONEY, Virginia F.

Age 91, of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Beaver, OH, on

September 8, 1929.

She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple. She retired from the Printing Service after 25 years. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eldron "Smitty" Mulroney in 2006; parents, Joseph and Zona Hackney; sister, Louise Radabaugh; brothers, Herman Hackney and Willis Hackney. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathy (William) Taulbee and grandson, Curtis Taulbee. Graveside services will be 1PM on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Hill Grove Cemetery, 1002 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Virginia to Cornerstone Baptist Temple Mission Fund, 1707 Ohmer Ave., Dayton, OH 45410, or Hospice of

Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond

memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at


www.routsong.com


