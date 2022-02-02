MUNCIE, Carrie



101 of Middletown, passed away on January 29, 2022, at Spring Hills – Middletown. She was born on November 30, 1920, in Scranton, Kentucky, to Louie and Corda (Fields) Rose. Carrie worked in Real Estate Sales with Tom Baird Sr. for over 20 years and was affiliated with Breiel Church. She is survived by her grandchildren, Beth Muncie, Derron Muncie, Jeff Conover, Julie (Randy) Back, Jill Santos and Joseph (Bobbie) Koontz; 12 great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Brittany, Amanda, Josh, Jonelle, Dylan, Rebecca, Emily, Hannah, Grace, Alex and Megan; 5 great- great-grandchildren; sister, Kathryn Schreyer and son-in-law, Richard Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Chester Muncie and John Carey. Visitation will be on



Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at



Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave 45005, with Funeral Services also there on Friday, February 4th at 2:00 pm with Jerry Minor officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be directed to: Camp Lebanon Retreat Center at 4464 Emmons Road, Oregonia, OH 45054. Condolences may be sent to



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



