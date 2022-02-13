MUNDHENK, Carol Ann



Age 77, of Brookville, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Gertrude Laponuke. She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and servant of God. Carol is survived by her husband of 59 years, David Mundhenk; children, Amy (Derk) Kingrey, Marla (Jay) Grieshop, Eric (Jackie) Mundhenk; grandchildren, Mitchell Kingrey, Kara Stose, Nicholas Stose, Jenna (Wyatt) Hulett, Max Mundhenk and Myah Mundhenk; great-grandchildren, Calvin and Bailey Sherman, Luke Hulett and baby boy Mckenzie; brothers, Stephen and Randy Laponuke and numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held



9-11 am, Saturday, Feb. 19, in the second floor chapel at Salem Church of God, Clayton with a Memorial service starting at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project or Salem Church of God. Local arrangements are entrusted to Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville. Email condolences may be sent by visiting



www.gilbert-fellers.com