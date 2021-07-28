MUNDY, Mitchell E.



Mitchell E. Mundy age 53 of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Mitchell was born the son of James E. and Mary M. (Salyer) Mundy on



August 14, 1967, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents. Mitchell is



survived by his loving wife Shana Mundy of 29 years; sons Aryn Mundy and Ryan (Makenna Loveless) Mundy; grandson Jackson Mitchell Mundy; brothers Jim Mundy and Tim Mundy; brother-in-law Lance Patterson; beloved dog Maggie; several nieces,



nephews, and a host of close friends. Mitchell was a loving, husband, dad, papaw, brother, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. For over 27 years he worked for the Sutphen Company where he built fire trucks. Most



recently Mitchell was self-employed providing auto detailing and window tinting to the community, fulfilling his lifelong dream of owning his own shop. He had a passion for hot rods, fast cars, and enjoyed watching Nascar. He was a faithful member of his brother's radio ministry, and rarely missed a broadcast. Mitchell enjoyed staying busy, he was known around the community as a guy who could fix anything, but most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. Friends may call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 11AM – 1PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where funeral services will begin at 1PM with Pastor Jim Mundy "The Rev" officiating. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



