MUNSEY,



Clarence Jackson



Age 97 of Hamilton, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He passed from this life to the next peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Clarence was born in Norton, Virginia, on August 28, 1925, to Ezra Munsey and Bratcher (Graham) Munsey. Clarence served in WWII and proudly fought for his county from Normandy to Germany. He was a loving, quiet, gentle man who loved animals, reading the bible, and playing his spoons. Clarence retired from Beckett Paper Company where he was known as the "judge" for quoting bible scriptures so often, in the hope that people would realize they must be born again. He was a loving, devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



Clarence is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (David) Talles, Steve (Lisa) Munsey; two grandchildren, Brian (Chrystal) Munsey, and Bethany (Greg) Feustel; four great-grandchildren, Louisa, Georgina and Cornelia Feustel and Myles Munsey. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents Bratcher and Ezra Munsey, his wife of 68 years, Jean Munsey, and his ten siblings.



Visitation will be held with family at Crossfire Church, 1940 West Elkton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Brad Allen and Rhonda Tallas officiating.

