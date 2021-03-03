MURDOCK, Linda

MURDOCK (Newkirk),



Linda Sue



Age 73, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on February 26, 2021. She was born on December 7, 1947, in Hamilton, the daughter of Ruth and Al Ritzie and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Paul "Denny" Newkirk; one sister, Marsha Ritzie; and her sister-in-law, Lois Ritzie. Linda is survived by her husband, Martin Murdock; one daughter, Tina (Mike) Sunderhaus; one son, Jason Newkirk;



two brothers, Roger Ritzie and Butch (Janet) Ritzie;



seven grandchildren, Mike (Lindsey) Sunderhaus, Amanda (Mike) Dembkowski, Danielle (Mickey) Rabong, Ashley (Greg) Sunderhaus, Justin (Kara) Newkirk, Brandon Newkirk,



and Tashaun Campbell; nine great-grandchildren, Paul, Anthony, Lacey, Emma, Dylan, Gwen, Talia, Mila, and Dominick; her nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends. There will be a celebration of her life in April. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



