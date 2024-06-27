Murphy, Arrean



Arrean Murphy, age 95, of Franklin, Ohio went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at Kettering Health Dayton. Arrean was born on Reffitt Road in Montgomery County, KY on January 16, 1929 to the late Walter and Ardell (Willoughby) Reffitt. Arrean came to Dayton at age 16 following her future husband. She was employed by Sunshine Bakery for 29 years in Dayton, R L Drakes and Gibson Card Company in later years. She was a faithful member of Franklin First Church of God for many years after being saved March 16, 1958. Arrean was preceded in death by her husband Rollie Elsberry Murphy Jr. and her son Ronnie Murphy. She is survived by daughter-in-law Lora Murphy; Grandchildren Lukas Murphy (Jeffrey Gillispie) and Molly (Aaron) Gilbert; great-granddaughter Nyla Gilbert. Funeral Services are 1pm Saturday June 29, 2024 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Mark Crider officiating. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin, OH. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Franklin First Church of God or the charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com