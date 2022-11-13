MURPHY, Barbara

MURPHY (Watson),



Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Watson Murphy, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in her family home in Houston. Barbara was born to John A. J. Watson and Rosemary Capen Watson on August 29, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from Saint Joseph Academy in Cleveland and attended University of Detroit, where she met husband John J. Murphy, Sr. They started a family in the Detroit area before moving to Lapeer, MI, Springfield, OH, and Houston.



As the ultimate homemaker and loving mother, volunteer at school libraries and many non-profit organizations, Barbara touched the lives of many. She was an avid reader and surrounded herself with books working for B. Dalton Booksellers and Barnes & Noble for more than 30 years. She was a lover of theatre and musicals, a great storyteller and a "pen pal" who appreciated exchanging handwritten notes and cards.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters Elizabeth Watson (David) Ross and Carol Watson (Raymond) Musser, grandson John Carney Murphy and many loved ones.



Barbara is survived by siblings John Michael (Ellen) Watson and Patricia Watson (Thomas) Madden; children Kathleen Murphy, John (Karen) Murphy, Jr., Timothy (Dayna) Murphy, Kris Murphy and Paula Murphy; grandchildren Kaitlyn Murphy, Allison Murphy, Joseph Murphy, Brian (Michelle) Murphy, Kelley Murphy and Erin Murphy; and great-grandson Killian Murphy Crawford.



Barbara was a proud member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, Alden Kindred of America and National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to some of Barbara's favorite charities, MADD, Houston Food Bank, and Saint Joseph Academy of Cleveland, OH.

