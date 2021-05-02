MURPHY, Bessie

MURPHY (Martin),



Bessie Jane



85, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away April 23, 2021. She was born July 12, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of



Joseph G. and Bessie L.



(Galloway) Martin. Jane



received her registered nursing degree and retired from the Springfield City Schools as a school nurse. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Rhonda Day; grandsons, Mark (Destiny) Day and Kyle Day; a great-grandson; brother, Donald (Donna) Martin; sisters,



Sandra Evans and Constance (Ronald) Applin and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nathaniel Murphy; sisters, Virginia, Cheryl, Mary and Sue and a brother, Clarence. A graveside service will be Monday, May 3, 2021, in Ferncliff Cemetery at 11 a.m.



Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.



www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com