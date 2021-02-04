MURPHY, Dennis Winston



Age 79, of Centerville, OH, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. Dennis was born in Dayton, OH, in 1941 to Robert and Mildred (Chapin) Murphy. He graduated from Centerville High School and went to Barber College where he continued his passion for not only cutting hair but building lifelong friendships. Dennis was a devoted family man who loved his ever growing family, was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and especially loved being a barber. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Murphy. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patsy (Shipp) Murphy; children, Denise (Craig) Hoagland, Dennis Murphy, Doug (Evelyn) Murphy and Don (Stephanie) Murphy; sister, Anne (Bob) Cahn, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and



nephews and many close friends. Family will greet friends on



Friday, February 5 from 11am-1pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, with Funeral Services beginning at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial in Centerville Cemetery.



Services will be livestreamed for those unable to attend on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com

