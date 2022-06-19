MURPHY, Elsie S.



Age 95, of Monroe, OH, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 16, 2022. She was born September 10, 1926, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Winfred and Ethel (Wyatt) Skinner. In



addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph E. Murphy; sister, Alma King and her brother, Ralph Skinner.



She is survived by her children, Gary (Anna) Murphy and Glenna (Loren) Daugherty; grandchildren, Ginger (Paul) Metz, Karen (Kevin) Poindexter, Cheryl (Doug) McKee and Mike (Tara) Murphy; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Meganmarie, Gavin, Sophie, Andrew, Wyatt, Caroline and Jacob; great-great-grandson, Aiden.



Elsie enjoyed quilting, playing the piano and singing. She loved attending church with her family and sharing her faith with others.



Family will receive guests from 10-11 AM on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439, where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Elsie will be laid to rest next to her



husband at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens following the service.



