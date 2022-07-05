MURRAY, Bernard

MURRAY, Jr.,



Bernard Anthony



Better known as Bernie, age 68, departed this life on June 14, 2022, at home. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Bernard A. and Dorothy A. Murray.



A graduate of Fairborn High School, Bernie was a master machinist at the Lima Army Tank plant and Moyno Inc., Springfield, Ohio. Bernie had a life-long affinity for learning and enjoyed studying nature and boat building. He loved taking pictures, walking, and bicycling. He was a sports fan of fishing, basketball, and baseball. Bernie lived a simplistic life, read the Bible in its entirety several times and had a special interest in reading and knowing about the lives of the saints. One of his favorite quotes follows: "Without God man neither knows which way to go, nor understand, who he is."-Pope Benedict XVI. Bernie was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and worked as a Maintenance employee for St. Rose School for many years.



Bernard is preceded in death by his father and mother, Bernard A. and Dorothy A. Murray, his brother John G. Murray, and his sister Ann F. Murray. He is survived by his children, Jessica M. and Andrew B. Murray; his grandchildren, Vincent F., and Elias J. Miller and Andrew C. and Averie S. Murray; his siblings Matthew Murray, John's widow, Terry, Teresa Walton (Phillip), Margaret Burns, Edgar Murray (Linda), and Mary Murray (Jim), his Uncle Edgar Cooney, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Mass of Christian Burial is at St. Rose Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, 523 N. West St., Lima, Ohio. Rite of Committal and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 3155 E. Possum Rd., Springfield, OH 45502



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Lima Rescue Mission in memory of Bernie at 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, OH 45801 or online at https://give.limamission.org/tribute.



