Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

MURRAY, Betty

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MURRAY (nee Brewster), Betty A.

100, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by husband, Wayne Murray, sons, Jerry Wayne, Terry Mel and Ned Herbert Murray. Betty had requested no formal funeral services. A

private burial was held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BALES, Richard
3
ARNOLD, Cherry
4
BLOOM, Patricia
5
FERGUSON, Georgianna
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top