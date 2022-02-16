Hamburger icon
MURRAY, Frances

MURRAY, Frances

Age 85 passed away Monday, February 7, 2022. She was born July 10, 1936, to Joseph and Ida Susco in Canton, Ohio. She graduated from Hartville High School, Miami University, and Kent State University. She

retired as a Computer Analyst from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She is survived by daughters Carol Murray and Donna Murray-Hill; grandsons, Brandon (Liz), David, and

Joseph; great-granddaughters Maria and Aeronwenn. Friends may call at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – Beavercreek Chapel, Friday, February 18, 2022, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. A graveside service will be held for Fran and her husband Dave in the Alliance Cemetery, Alliance, OH, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fran's name to the Beavercreek Senior Center.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

