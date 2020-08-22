MURRAY Hazel K. Age 89, of Fairfield, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, in her home. She was born January 4, 1931, in Harlan, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Tom and Maggie (nee Lewis) Troxell. She was married to Rev. Hughie Howard Murray and he preceded her in death in 2018. Mrs. Murray was a faithful Pastor's wife with her husband at the Central Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed reading and embroidering in her spare time. Mrs. Murray is survived by four children, Ronnie Murray, Ruth Leadford, Margaret (Terry) McGee, and Tina Murray; three grandsons; four great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one brother, Lawrence (Marilyn) Troxell; and one sister, Joanne (Johnny) Dotson. Visitation atTHE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Brother Verlon Webb officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

