Murray, Margaret

Murray (Beach), Margaret Anne



Margaret Anne (Beach) Murray, age 84, died on August 31, 2024, in Tipp City, Ohio. She was born on January 26, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, to John N. and Margaret (Timmons) Beach. Margaret Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allan E. Murray, whom she married in 1962 after meeting him on a blind date arranged by her aunt and uncle. She is also preceded in death by her parents and siblings Jean, Doug, Gera, Betty, Bill, Dan, Phil, and Thom. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Angela and Clay Robison, Molly and Jim Guzik, Christopher and Carol Murray, and Mark and Nancy Murray, as well as grandchildren Carrie (Michael), Ashley, Jason (Amanda), Jeremy, Megan, Natalie, Ben, Elizabeth, Peyton, Allan, Henry, Elliot, and Oliver, and by great grandchildren Lucas, Madelyn Anne, and Julia Margaret. Her brother and sister-in-law Richard and Marjorie Beach also survive her, as well as many nieces and nephews. She attended Catholic Central High School in Springfield, class of 1958. She then attended Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio. Margaret Anne began her career as a Registered Nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton. She paused to raise her family, and when her youngest started school, she returned to work at Mercy Siena Woods nursing home, retiring after 30 years. She went above and beyond for the elderly residents in her care, whom she loved dearly. It wasn't just a job to her; it was a calling and a ministry. She said she was drawn to care for the elderly because of losing her parents in her teen years and not being able to care for them in their old age. She started on night shift at Siena so that she could tuck her children into bed before leaving for work and return home in the morning in time to make their breakfast and send them off to school. The Murray home on Roman Drive was filled with love and lots of laughter. Margaret Anne had several hobbies including reading, needlework, and gardening. She was a longtime season ticket holder for the University of Dayton Flyers men's basketball team. She was a devoted grandmother (aka Gran, Mimi) and enjoyed attending as many of their activities as she could. She was a devout Catholic with a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and was a parishioner at St. Rita Catholic Church since 1966. She lived her life with grace and selflessness, setting an example that prioritized faith and family. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who were blessed to know her. There will be a time to gather and share memories on Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, OH 45415. Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day at 10:30 am at St. Rita's Catholic Church 5401 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 with interment to follow immediately after at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Online Condolences can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



