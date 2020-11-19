X

MURRAY, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MURRAY, Michael

Age 41, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,

November 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. The family will receive friends one hour prior to

service. Final disposition:

www.thomasfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

