MURRAY, William E.



93, of Springfield, passed away at 2:32 p.m., Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Springfield



Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on



September 16, 1928, the son of Walter and Alberta (Herring) Murray. He worked at Navistar for almost 40 years. He enjoyed bowling and round dancing with his wife. Survivors include his three children, Kimberly Murray, Karen (Lee) Arvin and Keith Murray; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Krista), Madelyn, Benjamin and Nathaniel; two great-granddaughters, Carli and Kennedy and brother, Robert Murray. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora. Private services will be held. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

