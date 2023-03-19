Murtaugh, Barbara

Murtaugh (Suttmiller), Barbara Lee



Barbara Lee Murtaugh passed away on March 13, 2023, at the age of 68, surrounded by her loving family. Barb was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was born on November 30, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio. She married the love of her life Terry Murtaugh in 1979 and they raised a daughter and a son in Springboro, Ohio. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage together.



Barb had a beautiful spirit which shined through her bright smile and the positivity she brought to every conversation. She had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person, dropping everything to hear what you had going on. She will be remembered as always being polished from head to toe with flawless makeup perfectly intact, as beautiful on the outside as she was on the inside. Some of her favorite moments in her life include the time spent at home raising her children, vacations to Chicago, Florida or South Carolina with her family and dear friends, and being such a big part of her grandchildren's lives  the ones who call her "Momo."



Barb joins her parents Theodore and Dorothy (Ballman) Suttmiller, and brother Timothy Suttmiller in Heaven. She is survived by her husband Terry, children Megan Knost (Andy), Danny Murtaugh (Teresa) and her grandchildren Emma, Jenna, Grant and Evan. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Suttmiller (Laurel) and sister Judy Wolfe (Tim), many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, and life-long friends and neighbors.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, Ohio. The family will receive visitors on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066.



The family wishes to thank her amazing medical and nursing team at The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, for their dedication and care to Barb. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Gynecologic Oncology Development Fund  308907 in memory of Barb Murtaugh to support gynecologic cancer research at OSUCCC-The James. Donations may be sent to The Ohio State University Foundation, 14 E. 15th Ave., Columbus, OH 43201; include fund name and number in check memo section.



