MUSCARI, Jalia



Age 79, Hamilton, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Jackson, Kentucky on July 22, 1943, the daughter of John C. and Mathilda (Stamper) Turner. Jalia was employed for 41 years with Mercy Health Partners as a vascular technologist, retiring in 2003. She was a member of the Moose Auxiliary and Eagles Auxiliary #403. She is survived by her children, Anne Pritchett, Jim Price, Shonda Whitaker, Marty Stephens, and Jalia Shelley; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences are available at



