MUSE, Dorothy Mae



Dorothy Mae Muse passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the age of 95, after a four year struggle with Alzheimers. She was active and seldom idle until she fell ill. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Ensel Muse. Both were very active in the Cheviot Baptist Church until they moved to their farm in Indiana. Her primary focus in her life was her family. She passed on leaving her son Larry (wife Linda), grandsons Jordan (wife Laura) and Anderson (wife Sherri), and great grandchildren Alex, Avery and Violet. During WWII she was a "Rosie the Riveter", working in a defense plant making instrument panels for bombers. After the war she took a position at Baldwin Piano where she wired the grand pianos for which Baldwin was so well known. She was a farm wife in her happiest years and spent hours in her large garden, occasionally selling surplus tomatoes and cantaloupes to local roadside stands. She loved children and was a soft touch for milk and cookies or pie. She was a firm believer that a pie should not be sliced into fewer than six pieces. Family will gather for a private celebration and remembrance of her life. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org). Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

