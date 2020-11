MUTHERT, William

MUTHERT, Jr., William F.



William F. Muthert, Jr., 101, died Oct 12, 2020. Mass of



Christian Burial will be Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass from 10 - 11:00 am at the church.



Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home.