MUTTER, Neal Thomas



NEAL THOMAS MUTTER, 68, of Springfield, passed away on July 25, 2022, from complications of a stroke he suffered on April 9th. He was born in Springfield on May 8, 1954, son of the late Elton and Loretta (Chaffin) Mutter. Neal was a 1972 graduate of Greenon High School and had been diligently working on preparations for their 50th class reunion. He retired from McGregor Metalworking (Morgal Machine & Tool) in 2017 with 40 years of service. Not a person who liked to be idle, he then began his second career of lawn mowing and snow plowing. Neal was a faithful servant of the Lord at First Christian Church in Springfield where he served in the Communion Calling Ministry and as the director of the Safety and Security team for over 20 years. He also served others by coordinating blood drives at the church for many years and had made 312 lifetime blood donations. Neal had a true servants heart and was at his happiest when he was taking care of others. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he has touched. Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Patti (Davis) Mutter; son, Raymond (Katie Baxla) Mutter; daughter, Renee (Curtis) Mutter-Paugh; step-son, Matthew (Jeannie) Brougher; brother, Brian (Marcy) Mutter; nine grandchildren, along with special nieces Ashley Mutter and Amber Nicholson. Neal's family would like to thank Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for making his final days peaceful and comfortable. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5-7pm at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield. A celebration of Neal's life will be held on Wednesday beginning at 11:00am in the church, Zach Mays officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. To honor Neal's memory, please make a blood donation at your local blood drive. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Christian Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.

