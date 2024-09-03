MYERS, Charles E. "Bud"



MYERS, Charles E. "Bud", 88, of Springfield, died August 29, 2024 in his home following a brief illness. He was born October 23, 1935 in Springfield the son of Elwood and Esther (Clark) Myers. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, Past Master of St. Andrews No. 619 Free and Accepted Masons, a member of Chapter, Council and Commandery of Springfield and Scottish Rite of Dayton. Bud was also a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church. He had directed choirs since 1963, including being the Choir Director at Third Lutheran (Hope) Church, Northminster Presbyterian, First Baptist Church and the Vintage Voices of Elderly United. He was a member of the Ohio Lyric Theater Community Chorus for many years. He retired from Speedway (formerly Bonded Oil) after 34 years of service. Survivors include one daughter Eva Lynn Myers Williams, Springfield, OH; one sister, Janet (Bill) Hiles and special friends, John and Barbara Mustar. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean in 2021, a stillborn daughter and a sister, Pamela Myers Stearns. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Masonic and Scottish Rite services will immediately follow. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday in Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45503 with Rev. Steve Merrin officiating followed by a luncheon at the church. Inurnment will be in Northminster Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Memorial gifts may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45503.



